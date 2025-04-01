RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $89.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

