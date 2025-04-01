RWA Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.48. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $211.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

