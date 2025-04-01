RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 25,490 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 198.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

