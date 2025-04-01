Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 25,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 70,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company’s mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity.

