Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,889 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.22% of Rollins worth $48,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 65.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 8.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rollins by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.