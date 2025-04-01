Rodgers Brothers Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,748,000 after acquiring an additional 121,874 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Oracle by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $140.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.16. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

