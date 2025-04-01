Rodgers Brothers Inc. Decreases Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 116.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $2,005,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,585.61. The trade was a 4.63 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,600 shares of company stock worth $289,604. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.40. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.