Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,585,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 3,710,306 shares.The stock last traded at $12.20 and had previously closed at $12.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 6.3 %

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is 801.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

