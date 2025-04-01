Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.65. Approximately 11,724,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 21,861,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $4,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 731,642 shares in the company, valued at $29,594,918.90. The trade was a 12.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 47,023 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $2,180,456.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,797.54. The trade was a 90.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,955,655 shares of company stock valued at $143,072,448 in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,857,000 after acquiring an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 92,613 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.