Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RVPH opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.09. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RVPH shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

