REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Update

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 612,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get REV Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on REVG

Insider Activity at REV Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $146,007.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,436.82. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

REV Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 639,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,109. REV Group has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.