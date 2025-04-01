Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Acquired by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,038 shares during the period. Repay accounts for 2.4% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Repay worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $543.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.54. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

