RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Update

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of RNXT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $23.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNXT. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on RenovoRx from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RenovoRx by 61.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 89,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About RenovoRx

(Get Free Report)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.