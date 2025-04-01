Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Thomas Catinazzo Sells 4,864 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $13,813.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,770.28. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 20,791 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $91,896.22.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 36,036 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $166,846.68.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

