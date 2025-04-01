Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,643 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Regions Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

