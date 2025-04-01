Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Short Interest Update

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.08 on Tuesday, hitting $626.15. The company had a trading volume of 330,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $618.51 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $682.93 and a 200-day moving average of $791.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

