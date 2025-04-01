Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stake Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. State Street Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,768,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,892,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,056,000 after acquiring an additional 435,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,427 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Regency Centers by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,015,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,837,000 after purchasing an additional 259,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ REG opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 133.02%.

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

