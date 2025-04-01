Reed’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Reed's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REED

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS REED traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.