Reed’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Performance
Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
