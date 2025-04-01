Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $1,454,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 7,301.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 203,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 201,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.57%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

