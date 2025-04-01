RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 583,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,609,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The stock has a market cap of $634.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $3,810,153.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $786,027.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,307,199 shares in the company, valued at $15,919,673.10. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,306. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in RealReal by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 526.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 109,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RealReal by 22.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 310,116 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

