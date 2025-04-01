Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.64.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Real Matters stock opened at C$5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$299.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.00.

In related news, Director Kay Brekken purchased 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,004.64. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 10,752 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$61,931.52. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

