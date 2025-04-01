Real Estate Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 1st

Ford Motor, iCoreConnect, MercadoLibre, Bank of America, and Charles Schwab are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies primarily involved in property development, management, or investment activities. They allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate market without owning physical property, while benefiting from potential income and capital appreciation influenced by market conditions such as interest rates and economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 95,434,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,184,406. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

iCoreConnect (ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

iCoreConnect stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 182,609,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,276. The company has a market cap of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. iCoreConnect has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICCT

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI traded down $39.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,911.63. 371,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,374.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,030.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,972.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,858,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,367,641. The company has a market cap of $312.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,231,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,894. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Featured Stories