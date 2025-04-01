Ramaco Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,162 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 259% compared to the typical volume of 880 call options.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 180,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,595,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,568.82. The trade was a 20.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 89,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $724,063.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,198.30. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,023. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on METC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 492,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,203. The stock has a market cap of $377.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.45%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

