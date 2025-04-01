Quartix Technologies plc (QTX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on April 30th

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 100.0% increase from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Quartix Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QTX stock opened at GBX 194.69 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.90. Quartix Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 135 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 226 ($2.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of £94.21 million, a P/E ratio of -122.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.85 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Quartix Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quartix Technologies will post 9.6330846 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

