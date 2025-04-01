Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 264037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 1.6 %

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 833.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 69.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

