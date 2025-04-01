PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) Short Interest Up 25.2% in March

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PSQ Stock Performance

NYSE PSQH traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 696,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.21. PSQ has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 million. PSQ had a negative net margin of 227.52% and a negative return on equity of 404.92%. Analysts expect that PSQ will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on PSQ from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on PSQ in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PSQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSQH. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PSQ during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PSQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of PSQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PSQ in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PSQ during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

