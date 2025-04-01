Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now – April 1st

Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, and AbbVie are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies that focus on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing drugs and medical products. These stocks are influenced by regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, and shifts in healthcare demand, which can lead to significant volatility and growth potential in the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $10.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,270,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,743. The company has a market cap of $374.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $24.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $801.01. 1,391,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,119. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $759.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $846.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $835.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.59. 3,707,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.02. The company has a market capitalization of $367.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Recommended Stories