Promising Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 31st

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, Verizon Communications, Walt Disney, Target, Comcast, and AutoZone are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies involved in creating, producing, and distributing content such as movies, music, television shows, and digital media. These stocks are influenced by trends in consumer behavior, technological advancements, and the overall performance of the media industry, making them subject to varying market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,011,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,408,433. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $312.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.74. 5,410,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,855,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.91. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

NYSE VZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,746,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,468,407. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. The company has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,987,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,784,086. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average is $136.39.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

CMCSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,014,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,349,325. Comcast has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

NYSE AZO traded up $38.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,809.57. 80,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,073. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,483.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,280.69. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,728.97 and a 52-week high of $3,844.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

