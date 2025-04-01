Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progress Software Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $70.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $56,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.72. This represents a 18.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,953.20. This represents a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $984,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

