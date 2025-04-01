Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $958-970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.35 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.250-5.370 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $70.56.

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,895.80. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,953.20. This trade represents a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $984,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.