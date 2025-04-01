Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1103 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PSC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. 28,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,900. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $715.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.