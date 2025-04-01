PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.67.
Several research firms have weighed in on PSK. Scotiabank upgraded PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.
