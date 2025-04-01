PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSK. Scotiabank upgraded PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PSK opened at C$25.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$25.39 and a 12 month high of C$30.66.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.

