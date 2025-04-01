Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Shares Bought by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 32.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 341,293 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

MAV opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

