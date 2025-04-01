Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 117,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,503. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.01. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $95.83.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

