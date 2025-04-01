Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Announces Earnings Results

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.25 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pinewood Technologies Group had a net margin of 167.76% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Pinewood Technologies Group Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:PINE opened at GBX 325.50 ($4.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.56. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 280.50 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 814 ($10.52). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 342.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinewood Technologies Group

In other Pinewood Technologies Group news, insider Dietmar Exler bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130 ($6,627.91). Also, insider Brian Small acquired 6,349 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.35 ($25,838.95). Corporate insiders own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

