Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 202,303 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,303 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.46% of Americold Realty Trust worth $27,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3,946.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

