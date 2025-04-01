Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 13,495 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.35% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $26,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,778.66. The trade was a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. This trade represents a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

