Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $23.93 Million Stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.08% of Ferrovial worth $23,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at $440,665,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ferrovial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,681,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the third quarter worth about $71,881,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Ferrovial by 203.8% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 871,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 584,963 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ferrovial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FER stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. Ferrovial SE has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $47.30.

About Ferrovial

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.