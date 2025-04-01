Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $23.03 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.08% of GoDaddy worth $23,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in GoDaddy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total value of $96,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,758,197.66. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $174,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,937,295.29. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,480 shares of company stock worth $3,816,029. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $180.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.25.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

