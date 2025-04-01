Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $20.35 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,021 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $20,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,903,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 389.8% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,138,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,797,000 after buying an additional 906,172 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,088,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,756,000 after acquiring an additional 481,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 559,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 390,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.