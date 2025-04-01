Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $19.51 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 472.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 303,421 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $19,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.4% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 75.8% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $680,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,040. The trade was a 20.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

