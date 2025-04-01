Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,545 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of Newmont worth $26,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 117.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Newmont by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after buying an additional 865,213 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

NEM opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

