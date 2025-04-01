Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 266,418 Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,418 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 2.12% of Spyre Therapeutics worth $25,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 254,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,266,000 after acquiring an additional 330,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYRE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

SYRE stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.98. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.