Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,397,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,472,000 after purchasing an additional 324,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

