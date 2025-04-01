Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,461,000 after buying an additional 574,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,264,000 after acquiring an additional 476,756 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $150,548,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $74,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.67.

HCA opened at $346.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

