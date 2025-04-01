Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $69,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 667,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,366,000 after purchasing an additional 351,736 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 75,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

SYF stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

