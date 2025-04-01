Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,003,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,983,000 after purchasing an additional 478,886 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,087,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.