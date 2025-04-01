Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 985 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 162.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,095,000 after acquiring an additional 671,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,357,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

