Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $497,648,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after buying an additional 753,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,131,000 after acquiring an additional 101,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $168,790,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.12%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

