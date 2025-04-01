Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Cut by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSX opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.50. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

